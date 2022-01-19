Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Zip Books Program Returns to KCL
- The Friends of the Kern County Library California City Branch
- Edwards AFB moves to HPCON Charlie
- Boron starts 2022 with Rash of Break-Ins and Thefts
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 1/17/2022 – 1/21/2022
- Lancaster Man Arrested in Rosamond on Weapons Charges
- East Kern County Basketball Scores
- Public Safety Response
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lancaster Man Arrested in Rosamond on Weapons Charges
- Boron starts 2022 with Rash of Break-Ins and Thefts
- California City area Arrests for Dec.
- Edwards AFB moves to HPCON Charlie
- The Friends of the Kern County Library California City Branch
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Dec.
- East Kern County Basketball Scores
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 1/17/2022 – 1/21/2022
- Protecting Your Lungs Can Start with a Scan
- Snow expected in some desert communities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.