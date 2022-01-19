 
News Release  
The Zip Books Program Returns to Kern County
Available Through June 30, 2022
 
The Kern County Library is pleased to announce Zip Books, a FREE alternative to ILL (interlibrary loan), is back! Beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Kern residents with a valid library card in good standing may make requests for titles not currently in the Library's collection using the Zip Books service. These titles, once approved by Library staff, are sent directly to resident's homes from Amazon and are returned to the Library after reading, where they may be added to the collection. 
 
Originally launched in 2018 as a pilot project, the Zip Books program provides residents with speedy access to materials they might not otherwise be able to get through the Library, all with shorter wait times. With Zip Books, the Kern County Library has connected over 600 residents with 2,381 titles. Additionally, this successful service has allowed the Kern County Library to expand its collection through a user-driven approach, matching collection development to the needs of the Kern County community. The Zip Books program is currently supported with California Library Services Act funds from the State of California. 
 
 
For more information, call 661.868.0701 or visit kerncountylibrary.org/zipbooks  

