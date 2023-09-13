The signatures in lieu of filing fee period is September 14, 2023 through November 8, 2023. The signatures in lieu petitions may be obtained from the Kern County Elections Division. Only valid signatures from registered voters within the jurisdiction of the office will be used to reduce fees. The number of signatures required to cover the filing fee varies by office and will be verified by the Elections Division. If the full amount of signatures to offset the filing fee is not gathered, the portion of the filing fee not covered by the signatures must be paid in full before the candidate can obtain their nomination documents. The following offices may submit signatures in lieu petitions: Voter-Nominated Offices United States Senator United States Representative: 20th, 22nd, and 23rd Districts Member of the State Assembly 32nd, 34th, and 35th Districts Nonpartisan Offices Judge of the Superior Court: 20, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, and 40 Kern County Board of Supervisor: 1st, 4th, and 5th Supervisorial Districts The nomination period starts November 13, 2023 through December 8
Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee Period Starts September 14, 2023 for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election
- Laura M. Cantu, Division Chief, County Clerk - Elections
