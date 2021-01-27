California City Fire Department will provide support as resources continue to be strained due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases across Kern County.
The fire department announced it would sending Juan Pina, a firefighter/paramedic to Adventist Health Hospital in Bakersfield.
Pina will "be deployed for a minimum of 14-days swapping his firefighting gear for hospital scrubs," CCFD stated.
The deployment request came from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Mutual Aid System.
"Having a paramedic program within the fire department allows us to provide the highest level of pre-hospital emergency care to our citizens as well as the citizens of the state," CCFD stated. "The California City Fire Department Paramedic Program has been especially crucial during these times of pandemic."
The cost of this deployment will be reimbursed by the State through Cal OES. Thank you for the continuous support and efforts to stop the spread.
