McCarthy Announces Grant for Inyokern Airport

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced that Inyokern Airport in Inyokern, California was awarded an $11 million Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway enhancements. This grant award includes a $1 million contribution of funds appropriated under the CARES Act, which covers the local match portion that is generally required to secure AIP grants, freeing up funds for the airport to pursue other priorities.
“As our country continues to meet the challenges of coronavirus, it is excellent news that Inyokern Airport, which provides critical support to the Indian Wells Valley, will receive funds for long-awaited runway improvements,” said McCarthy. “Runway 2-20 is essential to Inyokern Airport’s operations, but last year’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake has unfortunately threatened its future public use. This grant will help bolster this facility, thereby keeping it operational while continuing to ensure the safety of all visitors. I would like to thank U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Chao and Administrator Dickson of the Federal Aviation Administration for prioritizing this critical project. I also appreciate Scott Seymour, General Manager of Inyokern Airport, for his leadership and commitment.”
“I am honored to have Congressman McCarthy’s help with this project,” said Scott Seymour, General Manager of Inyokern Airport. “We have worked very hard since last year’s seismic events to make this grant become a reality. This is another step to recovery of the Indian Wells Valley.”
Background
- The renovation of Runway 2-20 will help strengthen the structural integrity of the runway by removing weakened sections, adding new edge lights and supporting infrastructure, as well as new pavement markings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.