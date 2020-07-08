BAKERSFIELD – Two men from Boron were sentenced to prison after they appeared in a Bakersfield court room on July 2nd; 33-year old Johnny Scott Maclean and 35-year old Ryan Eugene Thatcher each received a sentence of 9 years in Wasco State Prison.
According to arrest and court records, Maclean was arrested May 30, 2019 on suspicion of Robbery: 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, and Drive w/out License; Thatcher was arrested on July 1, 2019 on suspicion of Robbery: 2nd Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Maclean appeared in a Lamont court room on June 3, 2019 for a Felony Arraignment while Thatcher appeared on July 5, 2019. Thatcher and Maclean were Held to Answer on August 28, 2019 and the cases were moved to Bakersfield. After several Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary and Readiness Hearings, Maclean and Thatcher went to Jury Trial on Nov. 4, 2019 after a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant, both men pled No Contest to Robbery: 2nd Degree and Conspire to Commit a Crime on Feb. 25, 2020; the other charges against Maclean were dismissed. Maclean also has a court appearance on July 15th in Mojave for Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm and remains in custody while Thatcher appeared again on July 8th on multiple drug charges, he also remains in custody. Maclean received a sentence of 9 years in Wasco State Prison w/161 days credit and fined $450 while Thatcher received a sentence of 9 years in Wasco State Prison w/16 days credit and fined $450.
