The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Rosewood Blvd, Ariel Acres.
2nd - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 13300 block of Clements Street, N. Edwards.
4th - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 26800 block of John Street.
7th - Vehicle Theft, 27000 block of Jerome Street.
8th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 27000 block of Cote Street.
10th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 13300 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards
12th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 26700 block of Jessie Street.
17th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 27000 block of Cote Street.
22nd - Assault w/Firearm on Person, 18300 block of Claymine Road, Ariel Acres.
24th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.