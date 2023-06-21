BORON – The Twenty Mule Team Museum in conjunction with Alta-One Federal Credit Union and Boron Alive will be hosting a Movie at the Museum on June 24th. Several outdoor events will take place on the grounds of the museum beginning at 5pm with the movie titled, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” starting at approximately 8pm.
According to Twenty Mule Team Museum President Jerry Gallegos, “We will have a bounce house, water slide, popcorn, cotton candy, bottled water, games and much more: all for free to the public.”
The museum is open 7 days a week from 10am-4pm for anyone wishing to explore the history of Boron and the surrounding area; folks can also take in the sites at the Boron Aerospace Museum located right next door as well as the Borax Visitors Center located at the Rio-Tino Borates & Lithium mine.
For more information on the movie at the museum, you can contact Jerry at 1-760-514-8018, Alta-One Federal Credit Union in Boron at 1-760-762-5650 or the Twenty Mule Team Museum at 1-760-762-5810 during normal business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.