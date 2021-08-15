Many “old timer” Mojave residents have heard of the Wegmann Family who lived in Soledad just outside Mojave; I recently spoke with a graduate of Rosamond High School back and he told me about the Wegmann Family and wanted to know if we could do a story on them so with his help (he sent me a story from the “Antelope Valley Pioneers which was published by the Kern Antelope Historical Society); I decided to grant his wish. The following exerts are taken from the story which was published in 1959.
Englebert (Bert) Louis Wegmann (who had 9 brothers and sisters) came to the mining area of Mojave in November 1903 and began a career from which he never strayed from the rest of his life; he began at the Karma-Ajax Mining Company property located on Soledad Mountain. Mr. Wegmann was born on February 10, 1873 in Oedding, Germany and came to America with his family when he was 7 years old. At the age of 16, he felt the lure of the sea and went to the southern seacoast in the Florida Keys where he worked on sailing ships for a company that dug sponges and brought them to Florida While doing this, he became interested in steam engines and became quite proficient with them and was in great demand among the lumber mills near Pascagula, Mississippi where steam power was used. After several years, his health began to suffer from bouts of malaria so in the fall of 1903, he decided to find a place which would suit his health better and came out west; first arriving in Denver, Colorado. He must have felt the urge to prospect for gold because he then traveled to Sacramento, California where he boarded a boat heading for San Pedro. After he arrived in Los Angeles, Wegmann began hearing of the mines in the Mojave area where several mills were already operating and another large one being built and that when he began his work at the Karma-Ajax Mines.
The Karma mills had twenty stamps and needed a large engine and boiler; Soledad Mountain was very busy at the time with large mule teams keeping dust along the winding road to the Southern Pacific Railroad siding at Fleta which was located 2 miles east. Wegmann and his wife arrived on May 25, 1904 with their two sons after boarding houses were built for men with families; a horse and buggy brought the small family to their new home on the north face of the mountain. Wegmann had no plans to stay in the desert and in fact, he attempted to pull himself away several times, each time something would hold him back and he began to acquire mining property. When the “Queen Esther”, “Exposed Treasure” and “Karma” mines closed, Wegmann had already purchased mines of his own from which he shipped ore to a distant smelter. He later purchased the “Karma” mine and mill and had great disappointment in the mill because it wouldn’t effectively and efficiently treat the ores he mined; the ore slid down the hillside to ore-binds; from there they were bagged and shipped by gondola carloads to the smelters.
Mr. Wegmann and his wife had 6 children who all went to school at Soledad Mountain; the school closed due to lack of students a year or two before the great “Gold Queen” boom. Mr. and Mrs. Wegmann were very active in the school; he was a clerk of the school board and Mrs. Wegmann was active in the district’s voting precinct and raised beautiful flower gardens at her home; Mr. and Mrs. Wegmann celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1948; Mrs. Wegmann passed away at the age of 77. Mr. Wegmann found the health he was seeking in California and lived long enough to enjoy his 14 grandchildren; he sadly passed away in 1950 at the age of 76. Mr. Wegmann was a miner, a millman and a chemist and left behind a legacy for his children and grandchildren.
