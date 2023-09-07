CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held a special meeting on the evening of Aug. 30th inside their boardroom; the meeting started just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call (director LiMaya Patrick arrived late), the meeting went as follows.
Under Approval of Agenda – director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed by a 3-1 vote.
Under Public Comment – Patti Orr commented that there will be an Open House at the Calif. City Animal Shelter on Sept. 9th from 10am-2pm and a Patriot Day ceremony held at Central Park on Sept. 10th at 10am.
Under New Business – NB1; Board to accept Resignation of director Ruby Foley, effective Aug. 30th, President Karen Macedonio read a text message she received from director Foley which explained why she needed to resign her position as a director; district counsel Alex Lemieux was questioned about protocol as far as the sudden vacancy and he explained procedures as per state and local municipal codes. Director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to accept the resignation as presented; motion passed by a 3-1 vote. Director Patrick arrived after the vote, NB2; Board to discuss and vote on whether Vacancy for Director chair shall be filled by appointment or by holding a special election, counsel Alex again explained procedure according to voting and appointment from a sudden vacancy then director Richard Macedonio motioned and director LiMaya Patrick seconded to approve appointing a director to fill the vacancy left by Foley. It was also noted that the board will advertise for a replacement within the district until the term for Foley expires; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
After the business was taken care of, Richard Macedonio motioned and LiMaya Patrick seconded to adjourn the meeting just before 6pm.
