*Wildfire Smoke Advisory*
Smoke from a wildland fire near Lake Isabella (the French Fire) has drifted into California City and the surrounding areas.
Protect your health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.
Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.
If you need to go outside, ensure you are practicing social distancing (staying 6 feet apart from people outside of your household), wash your hands frequently and wear face mask.
Contact your health care provider if you experience any of the following symptoms:
• Repeated coughing
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Wheezing
• Chest tightness or pain
• Palpitations
• Nausea or unusual fatigue
• Lightheadedness
As always, if you or someone you know is experiencing a live-threatening emergency, call 911.
