“Take Control, Let Us Know” campaign empowers individuals to share critical medical information for more informed emergency response
KERN COUNTY – As Kern County responds to the spread of the coronavirus, public safety and health officials are strongly encouraging the community to sign up for the Smart911 national safety profile registry, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide critical medical information to 9-1-1 and first responders.
By signing up for Smart911, individuals can help first responders get the key information they need about every person who may need assistance, not only during this outbreak, but during any emergency. This way, the Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department, and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are prepared ahead of time if there is the potential of coronavirus, and how to best protect the individual and the public.
Individuals can create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that provides critical medical information for those who may be at higher risk of developing a serious COVID-19 illness. As identified by the CDC, the vulnerable population includes older adults, and those with a history of chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, respiratory conditions, and compromised immune systems. When an individual calls 9-1-1, their Smart911 Safety Profile is automatically displayed, allowing our public safety agencies to send emergency response teams to the right location with enhanced medical data.
Individuals can self-identify if they are under quarantine, and whether it is self-imposed or directed by a health professional. All information will remain confidential and only be shown if 9-1-1 is called from a registered number. Smart 911 is a Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) funded program.
To sign up, visit www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
