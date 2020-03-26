March 25, 2020 Kern County, CA – Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed that the 24th Kern County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and lives in Bakersfield West. Public Health is currently investigating this case to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the patient may have had. This brings the total for confirmed COVID-19 cases to 25 when adding the non-resident traveler confirmed case. Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures: Stay at home except for essential needs. Wash hands with soap and water often. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick. Those 65 and older or other high risk groups should self-isolate. Kern County Public Health continues to work with local health care providers and has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise. Visit www.kernpublichealth.com for current information and guidance. ###
Health Officials Confirm 24th Case of COVID-19 in a Kern County Resident
- Kern County Public Health Services Department
