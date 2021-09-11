The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old James Mahan was arrested on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
30-year old Chanel S. Suniga was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
25-year old Desean R. Swan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pasadena Police) on July 27th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
41-year old Antyrie J. Twyman was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Bryan E. Galdamez Serrano was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Rebecca Orozco was arrested on Aug. 9th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Unregistered Vehicle.
20-year old Alejandro Torres was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
35-year old Robert J. Rodarte was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale; he was also arrested by Ontario Police on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale and Transport a Controlled Substance.
30-year old Curtis J. Jones Li was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Dangerous or Gravely Disabled Person.
36-year old John Doe was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Petty Theft, Trespassing, Trespass by Driving on Private Property and Trespass on Closed Lands.
63-year old Manuel Tena was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
29-yer old Tavion M. Pass was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
40-year old Solomon Butts was arrested on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
45-year old Robert Edmiston was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell – Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
23-year old Josue Ivan Alvarado was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Robbery.
35-year old Yesenia Perez was arrested on Aug. 23rd on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Parent Transporting Infant w/out Infant Seat, Unregistered California Based Vehicle and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
28-year old Marvin Brown was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 23rd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
