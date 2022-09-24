The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Richard Salazar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Fe Springs Police) on July 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Loralee Maryann Sheley was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
31-year old Jesus Anthony Manfredonia was arrested on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm.
34-year old Brendon Thebeau was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of Petty Theft.
25-year old Larry Christy was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Burglary - other, Possession of Ammunition and Assault w/Deadly Weapon likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
32-year old Emilio Melena was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
34-year old Roberto Horta was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Giving False Information to a Peace Officer.
21-year old Angelina Harris was arrested on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse/Non-Cohabitant, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Willful Cruelty Towards Children and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm.
38-year old Brian Castorena was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Lauren Patrick was arrested in San Diego County (San Diego Police) on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
38-year old Jennifer Lee Dye was arrested on Aug. 14th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear and Possession of Controlled Substance; she was arrested again on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
39-year old Richard Hooper was arrested on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Threats of Violence, Forgery, Grand Theft, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Burglary, Possession of Ammunition and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
47-year old Brandy Marie Spencer was arrested in Tulare County (Visalia CHP) on Aug. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Jack Presley was arrested on Aug. 23rd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
53-year old Charles Conrad was arrested on Aug. 25th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
20-year old Angelo Grande was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.