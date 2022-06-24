The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
55-year old James L. Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff Station) on April 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
23-year old Martin Huicochea was arrested on May 2nd on Suspicion of Arson: Inhabited Structure/Property (NEW EFFECTIVE 4/12), Arson: Property and Cause Burning of Inhabited Dwelling/Property (eff. 4/12)
40-year old Maria Perezvizzuett was arrested on May 5th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
56-year old Andre C. Benton was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on May 9th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
47-year old Gabriel J. Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances.
56-year old Emigdia Arellano was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
50-year old David Carle was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Aireal A. Williams Lewis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Ashley K. Rodriguez was arrested on May 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
21-year old Dominik Caldwell was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and DUI: Excessive Speed.
52-year old David Rivers was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
39-year old Adrienne Van Arsdale was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
21-year old Darious Stokes was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs with Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
30-year old Harpal Mann was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on May 26th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
27-year old Jerry Rincon Jr. and 27-year old Ivan G. Sanchez were arrested by Mojave CHP on May 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Jacob T. King was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Alcohol.
