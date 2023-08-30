Our office will be hosting mobile office hours in Taft next Wednesday, September 6th 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:30PM. Please feel free to come by and chat for a few minutes.
Mobile office hours are an opportunity for our office to come to you instead of constituents having to drive to Bakersfield to meet with us. We can get casework started for folks who need help with the DMV, state taxes, unemployment, and more. We’re also happy to discuss pending legislation and hear community concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.