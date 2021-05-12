BAKERSFIELD – A Rosamond man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2020 shooting; 57-year old Benjamin Avalos was sentenced to Life in Prison in Wasco State Prison for shooting at Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in the summer of 2020.
As we reported back in April, Avalos was found guilty on March 26th of four counts of Attempted Murder, four counts of Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Peace Officer/Firefighter, Shooting at Inhabited Dwelling, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT. The shooting occurred in June 2020.
Avalos received a sentence of Life in Prison (he must serve 59 Years in order to be eligible for Parole) w/158 Years Suspended/Stayed and fined a total of $370.
