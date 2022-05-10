The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 17 calls for service.
1st - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2100 block of Belshaw Street and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
2nd – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
3rd - Battery on Person, 15300 block of Myer Road.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 15500 block of L Street.
5th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
7th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of Huber.
8th - Vehicle Theft, 15700 block of I Street.
9th - Missing Person, 15300 block of Nadene Street and Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
10th – Assist other Department, 15800 block of L Street, Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy. 58, Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 15900 block of Koch Street.
15th - Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of O Street.
16th - Battery on Person, 15200 block of Shirley Street and Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
