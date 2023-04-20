The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd - Assist other Department, Rosamond Blvd and Murder, 2800 block of 28th Street.
5th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 1500 block of Franklin Avenue.
6th – Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Edwards Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Horizon Drive.
7th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3300 block of 15th Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2100 block of Rosewood Avenue.
8th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3400 block of Clark Street, Sexual Battery, 2100 block of Phlox Avenue and Missing Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
9th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2300 block of Acacia Street.
12th - Batter on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of B Street, Vehicle Theft, 3500 block of 75th Street and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
14th - Battery on Person, 5800 block of Gobi Avenue, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Alter/Change Vehicle Identification Numbers, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy
15th – Burglary from Vehicle, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 4800 block of Felsite Avenue and Possess/Concealing a Dirk or Dagger, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
16th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
17th – Missing Person, 3300 block of 15th Street, Battery on Person and 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd.
18th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
19th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3400 block of Summerbreeze Avenue and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of 15th Street
21st - Vehicle Theft, 3900 block of Parkridge Avenue and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 400 block of 20th Street
22nd - False Report of an Emergency, 2400 block of Diamond Street and Assist other Department.
24th - Death: Suicide, 3700 block of Gainsborough Court.
25th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of Acacia Street and Vehicle Theft, 1200 block of Barrington Avenue.
27th – Vehicle Theft, 3000 block of Patti Rose Avenue.
28th - Battery on Person, 3700 block of Juniper Ridge Lane
31st - Burglary: 1st Degree, 3500 block of Roxbury Street and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy.
