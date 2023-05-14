The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
47-year old Katherine Richley was arrested on April 2nd on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm.
25-year old Ricardo Ruben Ruiz was arrested on April 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Possession of Ammunition, Unregistered Vehicle and Possession of Identifying Information of Another Person w/Intent to Defraud.
36-year old Daira D. Lizarraga was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Shunterry Anderson was arrested on April 21st on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Manufacture/Import Sale of Large Capacity Magazine and Possession of Firearm w/out Identification Numbers; she was arrested again on April 22nd on Suspicion of Making False Statement to Obtain/Deny Compensation and Present False Oral/Written Statement for Compensation.
31-year old Salena Ruiz-Velasco was arrested on April 23rd on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
37-year old Lakisha Montgomery was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 24th on Suspicion of Solicits or Engages in Acts of Prostitution.
61-year old Todd Mulhall was arrested on April 26th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
43-year old Tracie Henry was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
51-year old Patrick Wilson was arrested on April 28th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
