BAKERSFIELD — A Kern County judge on Tuesday sentenced a man and woman for a California City shooting in January that left its victim in prolonged hospital care, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Roque Larios Jr. was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after a Kern County jury found him guilty of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in October. Marlene Coffman, Larios’s girlfriend, was sentenced to a year in jail and two years felony probation after being found guilty for being an accessory.
The Jan. 15 shooting took place in the courtyard of a Cal City apartment complex. According to the DA’s office, Larios fired three shots and hitting the victim in the leg and chest. Larios was on parole for a previous conviction at the time.
