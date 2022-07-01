Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Crimes Against Persons Unit spearheaded an operation in response to pleas from the public to combat the prevalence of illegal fireworks. On June 10, KCSO Crimes Against Person Unit seized approximately 3000 pounds of illegal fireworks, 18 illegally owned firearms, narcotics, and approximately $9500.00 in proceeds from illegal drugs and fireworks sales illegal fireworks, with the assistance of the Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Departments. Three subjects were arrested for the sale of illegal fireworks:
Fernando Moreno, age 23, for possession of illegal fireworks for sale, numerous gun charges
Jose Luis Garcia, age 42, for possession of illegal fireworks for sale
Jose Elorza, age 30, for possession of illegal fireworks for sale and misdemeanor warrants
Over the past two years, the Sheriff's Office has seized approximately 7500 pounds of illegal fireworks, made five arrests for illegal fireworks sales, and seized over $12,000.00 in proceeds from the sale of illegal fireworks.
