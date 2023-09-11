CALIF. CITY - A Patriot Day ceremony took place on the morning of Sept. 10th beginning at 10am in Central Park where countless people turned out for the solemn event. Calif. City held the ceremony to honor all first responders whether they be military, medical personnel, law enforcement or any other first responder past and present. The weather started out cloudy then turned nicely giving one a feeling of gratitude and honor for those who paid the ultimate price on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Donuts, lemonade and bottles water were provided before the ceremony then, Desert Foursquare Church Pastor Mark Goodell led the attendees in spiritual song before welcoming everyone; he then called Boy Scout Troop #413 to the front to present the Colors before leading everyone in the singing of God Bless America and the Pledge. Keynote Speaker James Robinson introduced Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey then called him forward to make certificate presentations to Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower and Calif. City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick. Pastor Robinson then welcomed Calif. City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff and Calif. City Council member Michael Kulikoff to the ceremony.
Afterwards, a free hot dog lunch was served to everyone who attended, and gift bags were presented to children while supplies lasted; the event was hosted by the Desert Song Foursquare Church, the New Life Assembly of God Church and the First Baptist Church of Calif. City.
Patriot Day or the National Day of Service and Remembrance is held every year around the world in memory of the 2,977 people that were killed during the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor all first responders; on Sept. 14th just 3 days after the attack on our nation, former President George W. Bush proclaimed that day a “National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001.”
A bill was introduced on Oct. 25, 2001 in the US House of Representatives by Republican Vito Fossella with 22 co-sponsors to make Sept. 11th a National Day of Mourning which resulted in a resolution proclaiming Sept. 11th as the first Patriot Day. Former President Barack Obama proclaimed Sept. 11th as Patriot Day from 2009-2016 and in 2017, former President Donald Trump proclaimed Sept. 8-10 as National Days of Prayers and Remembrance which still hold to this day.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the Desert Foursquare Church, the New Life Church, the First Baptist Church of Calif. City, the Calif. City Police Department and Chief Jesse Hightower, Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, the Calif. City Fire Department and Chief Jeremy Kosick, Pastor James Robinson, Calif. City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, Calif. City Council member Michael Kulikoff and everyone who came out to show their support to all first responders and to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001; we hope that Sept. 11, 2001 is never repeated and we hope to NEVER FORGET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.