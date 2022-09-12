Advisory: **UPDATE** Rosamond Shooting arrests
On September 10, 2022, at 3:15 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medical aid arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. A second gunshot victim, a male juvenile, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
During their investigation, detectives identified the suspects as two male juveniles, age 15 and 16. The juveniles were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm, and murder on September 10, 2022 in Rosamond, Ca.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040. Case number 2022-00107482
