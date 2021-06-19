The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26-year old Kevin Jones Jr. was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Maria CHP) on April 28th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
23-year old Jhonathan Burguete Hernandez was arrested on May 3rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
33-year old Victor Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 4th on Suspicion of Parole Warrant.
38-year old Sevak Ogasesyan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on May 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Richard Richley was arrested on May 4th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Burglary: Other, Burglary Addict in Possession of Firearm and Violation of Probation.
39-year old David Harter was arrested on May 8th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
32-year old Steven L. Moe was arrested on May 9th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence.
39-year old Christopher L. Barnum was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 8th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation, Child Endangerment, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Desmond Lakes was arrested on May 12th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
59-year old Charles B. Bryan was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on May 17th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Threats of Violence, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Reckless Driving – Public Street, Violation of Probation and Felony Warrant; he was arrested again on May 21st on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Threats of Violence, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
66-year old Leigh E. Barber was arrested on May 18th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
57-year old Daniel Carrillo was arrested on May 19th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
30-year old Randall Cole was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Trespass by Driving on Private Property.
45-year old Levan Kekelia was arrested on May 25th on Suspicion of Keep Place to Sell/Use Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana/Hashish for Sale, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Drive w/out License and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
29-year old Jessie A. Ortega was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old Kenneth Thomas was arrested on May 31st on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse.
51-year old Robert C. Gonzales was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
