KERN COUNTY – Seventy years ago this week, on July 21, 1952 at approximately 4:52 a.m.: a magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the southern San Joaquin Valley, which took the lives of 12 people, injured hundreds of others and caused an estimated $60 million in damage. The quake occurred on the White Wolf Fault near the community of Wheeler Ridge and was the strongest quake recorded in California since the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. The 1952 earthquakes were the first to be observed well within Kern County however; remote events were previously felt in the area. Kern County is bounded on the western side by the Temblor Range which is adjacent to the southern San Andreas Fault; other large events have affected the area as well such as the Fort Tejon Earthquake of 1857 which severely affected Fort Tejon. Fort Tejon is located approximately 15 miles south of Wheeler Ridge.
The community of Tehachapi suffered the greatest damage and loss of life from the quake: although other locations in Kern County experienced significant damage as well and its effects were widely felt throughout Central and Southern California. The mainshock had a significant aftershock sequence that persisted into July and August of that year with many magnitude 5+ events with intensities of moderate to very strong. Six of these aftershocks occurred on the day of the main event but the strongest aftershock came on August 22nd with a magnitude 5.8 that had a perceived intensity of severe which resulted in the deaths of two people and caused an additional $10 million in property damage.
The epicenter of the quake was at the 56 mile faults southwestern end at a point where it may end or merge with the east-west trending Pleito thrust fault. Seismologists have recently proposed the hypothesis that the quake is an exceptional instance of induced seismicity triggered by petroleum extraction from the Wheeler Ridge oil field: production from the field began 98 days before the quake about .62 miles from the White Wolf fault. According to this hypothesis oil extraction didn’t contribute to the energy of the earthquake but it did alter conditions in the fault enabling the release of accumulated stress.
Tehachapi suffered the most damage where 11 people were killed and 35 were injured; an early estimate reported by the Los Angeles Times indicated damage at $2.6 million with over 700 families affected and most of the town buildings sustaining damage: 15 homes were destroyed, 53 homes were heavily damaged and another 75 homes sustained light damage. In Bakersfield, windows were broken, building plaster dislodged and littered several commercial and residential areas and the county jail was damaged. Southern Pacific Railroad and Santa Fe Railroad reported that two tunnels collapsed between Tehachapi and Marcel; six more tunnels received lesser damage and 3.5 miles of track was distorted through two horse shoe curves. In Maricopa the justice court building, Maricopa Hotel, post office and several businesses were condemned because of heavy damage; in Taft, disruption was light with the exception of a destroyed wall at a J.C. Penney department store and a single home that was damaged. Fire burned at an oil refinery in the former settlement of Paloma and an explosion occurred at a refinery in Long Beach due to a cracked pipe; most the greater Los Angeles area was free from heavy damage due to the distance between the epicenter and Los Angeles although some windows were broken in Long Beach and power was disrupted in Van Nuys and Los Angeles.
Caltech seismologists recorded approximately 188 aftershocks higher than magnitude 4.0 through late September including a 6.3 aftershock, a 5.1 aftershock, a 5.2 aftershock and a 5.8 aftershock with damaged buildings in Arvin and slight damage to buildings in Fresno. Two aftershocks which occurred within an hour of each other on July 25th were felt throughout central California causing pipeline damage south of Bakersfield and other minor damage in several other locations; pre-existing ground disturbances were enhanced in Tejon Canyon and landslides occurred in Caliente Creek Canyon, Oiler Canyon Grade and State Route 178 between Kernville and Bakersfield. An aftershock which took place on July 29th sparked several fires and caused severe damage to building that had already been damaged by the initial quake. Brick buildings in Bakersfield suffered the most damage during the magnitude 5.8 aftershock which took place on August 22nd although only a few buildings collapsed, 90 of the 264 buildings damaged needed to be brought down completely.
The American Red Cross called it a major disaster but getting relief to the area was stalled by landslides blocking the ridge routes running between Los Angeles and Kern County; California State Route 99 was also blocked by a landslide ten miles south of Gorman but the highway was quickly reopened later in the day. All 417 inmates housed at the Tehachapi Prison for Women were evacuated because of damage from the quakes and according to the California Department of Corrections, the facility was left unusable; most of the injured received treatment at Kern County General Hospital and some sought treatment at Tehachapi Valley Hospital. The railroad was reopened 25 days after the initial quake by a construction force of 1,000 men and 175 pieces of earth-moving equipment that included 7 track gangs, 9 bridge and building gangs and personnel/equipment from Morrison-Knudsen; 4 tracks were quickly repaired and 2 more were daylighted by removing overburden to convert then to cuts, which one was partially daylighted; 1,250,000 cubic yards of fill dirt was placed to construct a 4,358 foot temporary alignment around the eighth tunnel while permanent repairs were underway.
In Bakersfield, the downtown area sustained heavy damage and many buildings were bulldozed to make room for buildings that were eventually constructed with newer architectural styles; after World War II and with a booming economy, the region experienced a period of urban renewal. The Kern County Courthouse, St. Francis Church, and original Beale Memorial Clock Tower were all damaged and were either leveled or rebuilt. Following most present day damaging earthquakes, teams of investigators from institutions such as the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute are sent to the affected area to set up instruments to capture strong motion records and to study the damage and other effects of events. The 1954 report from Steinbrugge and Moran that thoroughly detailed the effects of the 1952 earthquake and aftershocks put in place a model for how modern earthquake reconnaissance reports are written; the strong motion record that was obtained from the 1952 events as well as the accelerogram from the 1940 El Centro earthquake were the most widely used data sets until the 1971 San Fernando earthquake.
