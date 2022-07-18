Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a significant verdict in a prison homicide case.
On July 15, 2022, a Kern County jury found defendant Joshua Power guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter in the killing of victim Kevin Mansfield, both inmates at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Mansfield was also convicted of Assault by a Prisoner and Resisting an Officer with Force. Power was serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, robbery and domestic violence committed in 2017 in Tuolumne County. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Cole Sherman
On February 16, 2018, Power and his cellmate, Kevin Mansfield, were drinking prison made alcohol inside of their cell. A fight broke out between cellmates and during a prolonged and brutal struggle, Power rendered Mansfield unconscious. Power then strangled Mansfield to death. When correction officers arrived at the cell for an inmate count, they found Power repeatedly punching Mansfield’s deceased body. Power refused to obey officers’ commands and physically resisted officers’ attempts to restrain him.
The autopsy of Mr. Mansfield revealed that he had sustained substantial 2nd Degree burns on his body, a ruptured left eye, and internal injuries to his neck caused by strangulation.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer stated: “There are five state prisons located in Kern County, and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office is responsible for the prosecution of all crimes that occur in those prisons, including homicides. We seek justice for inmates who are victimized within the walls of state prison and are pleased that the jury delivered a just verdict in this case.”
After the jury’s verdict of guilty, the trial judge found to be true that Power had suffered numerous prior convictions for violent and serious felonies (strikes). Power faces a potential of 36 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable John W. Lua on August 12, 2022
