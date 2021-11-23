The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 12 calls for service.
1st - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20100 block of Valley Blvd.
10th – Missing Person, 21500 block of Mc Intosh Street.
12th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21100 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury 21200 block of Madre Street.
16th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 21100 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
22nd - Battery on Person, 20300 block of Clubview Court.
23rd – Vehicle Theft, Valley Blvd. and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
24th - Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of Jane Court.
25th - Death: Other, 21500 block of San Gabriel Drive.
27th - Battery, 20400 block of Park Road.
