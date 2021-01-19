The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Lymbert Terrazas was arrested by Shafter Police on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old Fernando Wooldridge was arrested on Dec. 4th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
24-year old Marissa J. Solemes was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
38-year old Jackie L. Gibson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 6th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
22-year old Ashley Garness was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 7th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Unsafe Turn and/or Without Signaling and Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
37-year old Timothy Popejoy was arrested on Dec. 11th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
24-year old Reed B. Wayne was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
44-year old Matthew W. Shaw was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Megan James was arrested on Dec. 20th on Suspicion of Battery and Possession of Controlled Substance.
37-year old Charles R. Kaltenthaler IV was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 21st on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
42-year old Carmela Darnes was arrested on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
32-year old Israel Meir was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
54-year old Marva M. Nisson was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on Dec. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Rachel Jarrett was arrested on Dec. 30th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge and Burglary.
