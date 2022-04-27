The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Loralee Maryann Sheley was arrested on March 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
36-year old Emanuel Body was arrested on March 10th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony; he was arrested again by Bakersfield Police on March 10th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Drive While License Suspended, Possession of Ammunition, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm and Not in Lawful Possession/Prohibited Firearm.
40-year old Ivan Aragon was arrested on March 12th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Person; he was arrested again on March 24th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
21-year old Gutierrez Sandra Munoz was arrested in San Joaquin County (San Joaquin County Sheriff) on March 16th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Vandalism: Paint, Petty Theft, Trespass by Driving on Private Property, Tamper w/Vehicle and Felon Purchase/in Possession or Use of Tear Gas.
33-year old Kyle Winchester was arrested by Bakersfield Police on March 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
