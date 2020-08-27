The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Dorian Alexander Thomas was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
64-year old Douglas Van Leuven was arrested on July 7th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
26-year old Michael Fulmer was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
40-year old Julie A. Betancourt was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
31-year old Jewel Barker was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
29-year old Shawn Vogel was arrested on July 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Destroying Evidence, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Trespass on Closed Lands and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
22-year old Jacob Diego Grcevic was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
54-year old Phillip Bustamante was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on July 13th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
51-year old Vicki McBroom was arrested on July 15th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Intoxicated in Public.
23-year old Alejandro Madera was arrested on July 16th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
42-year old Jeffery Waldock was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Miguel Perez was arrested on July 26th on Suspicion of Stalking and Attempted Burglary: Unspecified.
40-year old Cynthia Aguirre was arrested on July 28th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
