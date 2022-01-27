Item No. 19 AM session:
Kern County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis presented to the Board an update on the County’s Preliminary Allocation Plan for the County’s share of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
So far, the County has invested these recovery funds in the mitigation of public health emergency impacts including homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health support, offsetting public hospital COVID-19 financial impacts, rehiring library staff to reopen facilities, bolstering tourism through economic recovery promotions, supporting job training programs and facility improvements, investing in B3K economic recovery funding, improving water and sewer infrastructure including Lamont stormwater mitigation and improvements at Camp Condor and Camp Okihi, improving broadband infrastructure through the implementation of accessible free public WiFi, addressing disproportional impacts of COVID-19 in Qualified Census Tracts through investing in parks and public recreation spaces, as well as providing premium pay to eligible County workers.
The Board also approved Mr. Zervis’ recommendation to allocate $5 million of ARPA funding to invest in parks and public outdoor recreation spaces in disadvantaged communities throughout Kern County.
