California City Council members hope this time they have found the magic formula in a quest to hire a City Manager.
Last week the council tapped Jim Hart, a veteran of city government, to lead the city as an interim City Manager. The hiring was unanimous.
Hart has served most recently for the last seven years as a consultant and interim city manager with his last duty being in Barstow.
He has also served as city manager in Adelanto, Rancho Santa Margarita and Twentynine Palms.
His first day of employment with California City was Monday.
Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto detailed Hart’s contract as:
n Maximum of 960 total hours of employment.
n An hourly wage of $86.54 per hour.
n No benefits.
n In person office hours Monday-Thursday
n He will have the ability to work remotely on Friday.
n Hart’s contract is month to month and can be terminated by either party with a 30 day notice or when the city hires a permanent city manager.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said Hart was not “here to just be a body” but rather to “keep us moving forward.”
Hart in turn said Twentynine Palms “shares a lot of the challenges California City does at this time.”
“I’m a person who that looks outside the box,” Hart said in referencing his 40 plus years in the business. He also noted he has a lot of contacts in the business and can meet and talk about opportunities for California City.
Hart also said while he was at Twentynine Palms he created Economic Development Council with community leaders and businesses to lead an effort to grow the economic foundation of business.
