MOJAVE - The Mohave Unified School District held a special meeting on the evening of June 30th inside the boardroom. The meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM by President Brandon Tate.
After the meeting was called to order and roll call; Richard Walpole motioned and Ronald Hogan seconded to approve the agenda as presented, motion carried.
Under Education/General - A. a motion by Ronald Hogan and second by Richard Walpole to adopt the Local Control Accountability Plan and Instructions, LCAP Expenditure Tables, and LCFF Budget Overviews for Parents; motion carried, B. a motion by Ronald Hogan and second by Richard Walpole was heard to adopt the 2023/24 Budget and Excess of the Minimum Reserve of Economic Uncertainties. The board unanimously adopted the Budget and Excess of the Minimum Reserve for Economic Uncertainties prepared and reviewed according to state adoption procedures, C. Mr. Sexton reviewed the law. WHO indicators for the California School Dashboard. He also informed the public that the information is available on the California School Dashboard website and is updated in the fall, D. You. Motion by Richard Walpole and second by Ronald Hogan was heard to approve the Repeal of consent agenda Item N from the June 7, 2023 regular Board meeting. Motion carried.
After all the special business was taken care of, a motion by Ronald Hogan and second by Richard Walpole was heard to adjourn the meeting at approximately 6:29 PM, motion carried
