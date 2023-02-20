BORON – The Boron Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on the evening of Feb. 14th at the Twenty Mule Team Museum; the meeting got underway just after 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation and roll call, a motion and second was heard to approve the meeting minutes from the Jan. Meeting as read; motion carried.
Under Presentations – a presentation was done by Jason Baldassari and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Field Representative Laura Lynne Wyatt for the concept design of a skate park which is planned to be installed at the Boron Community Park; according to Wyatt, “Supervisor Scriver has provided nearly $9 million to improve county parks in his district and Boron has been allocated nearly $1.9 million for improvements”. The park is scheduled for a Grand-Reopening sometime in the summer.
Under Reports – The Treasurers Report was handed out and members were able to read what’s been happening with finances as far as the chamber goes; a motion and second were heard to approve the treasurers reports as presented; motion carried; the Twenty Mule Team Museum and Boron Aerospace Museums each gave reports as far as tourists, donations and sales goes; both museums are still looking for volunteer docents to help out.
Under New Business – the chamber is still trying to get more people involved, especially local businesses; they want to hear from the public and businesses on how they can make things better for the community, events planning is still a concern, however, they plan on having Easter events this year: time, place and date to be announced.
The chamber announced that their next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th.
After all the business was concluded, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting.
