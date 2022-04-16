CALIFORNIA CITY — The planning commission votes to approve a large-scale solar project, in hopes of providing more power to city residents.
During a re-scheduled meeting April 8, the commission was unanimous in their vote to approve a Conditional Use permit and certify the Environmental Impact Report for Bellefield Solar Project. The project, by 8 Minute Energy, will mostly settle off Highway 58, southwest of the Hyundai-Kia Proving Ground.
A majority of the project was approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors back in December, as most of the project’s parcels will be within unincorporated Kern County. About 30 percent of the project will be within city limits.
The entire project will cover about 8,300 acres and is expected to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity, in addition to maintaining a power storage of 1,500 megawatts.
Contract Interim City Planner John Thomason said this is a “huge amount, in line with what a coal-fired plant would provide.”
Commissioners shared concerns about the mitigation methods presented in the EIR, specifically that risks of wildfires and dust stirring during construction were labeled as “unavoidable.”
Interim City Planner Paul Junker reassured that “legally, it’s a more defensible position.”
While the EIR did not find significant signs of native wildlife like tortoises and Mojave ground squirrels, they have contacted federal wildlife agencies, in case they are found during construction
