KRAMER – Travelers along State Route 58 through the Mojave Desert pass by a small abandon community which once was a thriving little town; Kramer, California. This little out of the way community was once the home to several gold miners and railroad workers during the Gold Rush Days.
Southern Pacific Railroad named Kramer in 1882 after Moritz Kramer who was a native of Germany and settled in the area in 1879. The Kramer Mining District was centered around the Kramer Hills area and was organized in 1884; sometime between 1914 and 1921, the Kramer News was printed and distributed in the area; a cemetery was formed in 1920 just outside Kramer called Kramer Cemetery where at least two names have been recorded; Jose Lopez October 24, 1920 and Gallegos August 6, 1922. The cemetery was used for the burial of railroad workers and their families as well as miners who died during the short Gold Rush of the Kramer Hills area. Although unknown, a legend in the Boron area claims that the reason for all the fatal traffic accidents from Boron to Kramer Junction was because of some former residents of Boron desecrating the cemetery and removing some bones then relocating them to a different area other than the cemetery. In 1992, the Boron Boy Scout Troop #45 in conjunction with the Boron Museum restored the cemetery by replacing the fence surrounding the area and re-establishing a few burial markers.
Kramer Junction is situated approximately 2 miles east of Kramer and was a railroad siding approximately 30 miles west of Barstow where the Randsburg Railroad intersected in 1898, which is located 2 miles west of the original Kramer Junction. A United States Post Office was established in 1896, discontinued in 1911, re-established in 1912 and permanently discontinued in 1918. The United States Board of Geographic Names rejected the names Four Corners and Beechers Corners in 1960 thus keeping the name Kramer Junction.
Kramer Hills is a range of hills in the Mojave Desert located approximately 28 miles west of Barstow and a mining camp was located approximately 25 miles west of Barstow and 5 miles southeast of Kramer Junction. In 1926, brothers Ed and John Herkelrath found pockets of gold about 4 miles south of Jimgrey and a camp and town site were laid out which included a branch of the San Bernardino County Library and a school. The ore turned out to be low-grade and with water scarce in the desert by 1931 the gold rush boom was over and the camp was abandoned. The U.S. Geological Survey found a 16-mile long seismic earthquake fault that runs from the Kramer Hills area through Kramer Junction and the Boron area.
Once you arrive in Kramer Junction today most tourists will tell you that the most popular thing to do is to leave however, you’ll find fuel, food and antique shops as well as sight-seeing areas in the area; after leaving Kramer Junction, you have four options: go north on State Route 395 towards Ridgecrest and Bishop, go south through Adelanto towards Victorville and Interstate 15 to San Bernardino and San Diego, go east towards Barstow and Interstate 15 north to Las Vegas, Nevada and go west towards Boron, Bakersfield and onto Northern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.