ROSAMOND - Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner along with representatives from the Mojave area CHP, the Kern County Sheriff's Department, Kern County Public Works, the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, several community members and Karls Hardware owner Eric Landgaard celebrated the completion of the Diamond Street Rehabilitation Project on May 5th. The ribbon cutting ceremony got underway around 10am under clear skies and light breezes.
The ceremony took place in front of the Rosamond Karl’s Hardware Store and was hosted by the owner Eric Landsgaard.
The Diamond Street Rehabilitation Project included installing solar lights, benches, ADA ramps, landscape planners, trees and irrigation. In order to improve pedestrian safety and enhance the community, the project also included raised curbs, decorative concrete irrigation repairs.Through installation and landscape planner modifications along with tree planting.
As we reported in last month, in 2015 the first improvements on Diamond Street between Rosemont Blvd. And Orange St. were constructed with the goal to promote economic growth along the Diamond Street business corridor, which includes businesses such as Karl 's Hardware, the Hideaway Family Diner, the Rosamond Market, Expert Automotive, The Tire Store and many more. The initial improvement project cost close to $3 million and was completed in September 2015. The rehabilitation part of the project began in January 2023 and was completed this past April with the estimated cost of $345,998. Kern County Public Works estimated a total investment in the dining St. rehabilitation project come to $3,338,858.
Dignitaries who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony included Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Public Works staff, Eric Landsgaard and Jack Miller, who is a representative of the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate the community of Rosamond on the completion of the Rosamond Diamond Street Rehabilitation Project and hopes you enjoy it for many years to come.
