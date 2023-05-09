California City, CA (93505)

Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 75F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.