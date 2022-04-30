In the northern part of Kern County lies a small unincorporated community that was once a thriving gold town and the county seat; I'm referring to the community of Havilah. We found a few interesting historical facts about this community according to Wikipedia, the U.S. Geological Survey Names Information System, "Little Town of Havilah: Historic Legends of the Kern River Valley", the Calif. Dept. of Parks and Recreation; office of Historic Preservation and the Kern County Fire Department Wildland Fire Management Plan of 2004.
This little community is situated in the mountains between Walker Basin and the Kern River Valley about 5 miles southwest of the town of Bodfish, sits at an elevation of 3,136 feet above sea level and is rich is county history. Havilah is just over 20 miles (driving distance) from the intersection of State Route 58 and Caliente-Bodfish Road and just over 5 miles (driving distance) from Bodfish on Caliente-Bodfish Road.
In 1864, a man by the name of Asbury Harpending arrived in the area where there were many southern-sympathizers; after finding gold deposits on Clear Creek which is a tributary of the Kern River, the group claimed a townsite on the road from Keyesville to Tehachapi and named it "Havilah" after the biblical land of Havilah (where there is gold) according to Genesis 2:11. Towards the end of 1865, Havilah was a boom town complete with 147 business buildings, 13 saloons and a population close to 1,000; mostly miners working the Clear Creek Mining District.
Havilah was home of the county seat at the founding of Kern County (more in a later story) on April 2, 1866 and the county's first newspaper The Havilah Courier began publication that same year; the county government was moved to Bakersfield in 1874. The Havilah School District (first public school district in Kern County) was formed in 1866 and a post office operated from 1866 to 1918; historic mining communities near Havilah include Loraine (originally named Paris) and Twin Oaks; The community of Havilah is now registered as a Historical Landmark.
Little remains of the original community except for the Old Havilah Cemetery; most of the town was destroyed by fires in the 1920's; a replica of the courthouse and one-room schoolhouse have been re-constructed near their original sites; the sides of Caliente-Bodfish Road are lined with signs marking where other historic buildings once stood.
The U.S. Geological Survey plots several mines around the area which include the Southern Cross Mine, the Friday Mine, the Uncle Sam Mine and the McKeadney Mine; the community shares its postal zip code with the communities of Caliente and Loraine and is within the Kern County Air Pollution Control District.
Havilah is bordered to the east and west by the Sequoia National Forest lands and is located at the junction of Havilah Canyon and Haight Canyon; King Solomons Ridge lie to the east and Hobo Ridge lies to the west; the community also falls within the Battalion 7 area of the Kern County Fire Department and is listed by the Calif. Fire Alliance as being at "high risk" to wildfires.
The Calif. Historical Landmark for Havilah reads: "NO. 100: Havilah - Gold deposits at Havilah were discovered in 1864; Havilah was the county seat between 1866 when Kern County was organized and 1872 whe the government was moved to Bakersfield. Havilah was an active mining center for more than 20 years and there are still operating mines in this vicinity".
