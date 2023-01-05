The taste of fire is a newborn business here in California city. We have been doing other business and spending a lot of time with our families in the city for many years. Working here in California City we experience different cultural foods, but we always thought what we have is not enough.
This was the main reason why we decided to create a cozy, family oriented space to enjoy delicious food. Give people an opportunity to gather together to enjoy not only a simple dinner but also celebrate any special occasions.
Last but not list we wanted to create employment for local residents. We are sure that this fact will help to develop California City’s economy.
As a Taste Of Fire team, we are committed to providing the highest service possible to have satisfied customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.