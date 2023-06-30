CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their monthly Special Meeting on the afternoon of June 20th inside their boardroom and via zoom; the meeting got underway just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to adopt the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements - none were given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – discussion was heard then director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to approve CC1; Vendor Checks in the amount of $33,188.94, ACH Payments and Debit Card Payments (stop payment for the amount of $30); motion carried, CC2; Approval of Minutes from June 6th meeting, this item was tabled to next meeting due to time limit for one of the directors.
Under Continued Business – discussion was heard concerning CB1; Conflict of Interest concerning CCFPPC; which is for Form 700 that the district needs to keep updated as far as the code goes.
President Karen Macedonio – the Conflict of Interest; we're still waiting on that correct?
District Counsel Alex Lemieux - yes that's correct; its taking a while, and I've been going back and forth with Miss Rice and actually we've exchanged some red lines, but nothing is definite yet. I'm waiting for that final approval and then we'll bring it back to the board.
Karen Macedonio – Okay; we’ll bring it back to the board at the next meeting, CB2; Board Resolution: Application to Local Agency Formation, County of Kern, State of Calif. for a change in Organization of Territory consisting of an Annexation, resulting in a New District Area (Discussion Only)
Counsel Alex – While Nicole is taking a look for a resolution number, let me just comment to ensure there’s no ambiguity; this is a resolution to begin the process of studying, negotiating and analyzing the potentially annexation resulting in a new district area; it is not a resolution to make a final decision to submit an application at this time so, this will be a resolution for the board to direct and staff to authorize proceedings to negotiate a Letter of Intent with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and assuming that goes forward, ultimately what will happen is the resolution will be brought back before the board for approval authorizing a formal application.
There's a number of steps that have to take place before a formal application can be made including compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act and things of that nature and that should be pretty clear on the resolution.
Karen Macedonio – OK, then Alex this authorizes to start to negotiate between us and that would then come back to the board is that correct?
Counsel Alex - that's right; it's not a final authorization to begin the application for annexation it's an approval to start negotiating.
Karen Macedonio – So, what we're doing is we are working towards whatever our agreement is going to be, is that correct?
Council Alex - that's right and that among other reasons, has to be in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act before the board can make a final decision so, I want to make sure that it's totally clear.
Nicole - we need a number then and I have that information if you need it; so, if we're following our past pattern and numbering, the resolution number would be 2023-0620-1.
Director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to approve a Letter of Intent and number the Resolution #2023-0620-1; motion carried, CB3; Lighting Repair on N. Loop Properties; Cost Approval; this item was tabled until the next meeting, CB4; Cart System Mandated Compliance w/SB1383 Waste/Recycling/Organics,
Karen Macedonio - we have pictures of what the trash can look like on Saturday morning after a week's worth of business. I think there was one box and one trash bag; by Monday morning when it was picked up, we had black trash bags spilling over the top of the trash container and out into the area. It's very obvious that the neighborhood is using our trash bins; so, as we approved last week, we're going to put a lock on it. Waste Management has recommended that we consider putting a fence around it, but we need to get an estimate of that and then the question is whether we even want to consider having security cameras. I don't know what to do about this and at this point, we are a dumping facility. Does anybody have any thoughts?
Director Foley - I do think that we need to consider the idea of cameras just for the overall state of this because we're in California City; we pay for waste pickup and recycling is included in that cost. It's free but now we have the organics mandate to 1383 which is going to give us a free card system. Even though we only have one; we're a bit behind and then in addition to that, we have medical waste.
Karen Macedonio – OK, BJ, we had talked to you about making phone calls and I'm not giving you the talking point so I will get you those points to call all our tenants; right now, it's just going to be questions. We're going to find out what they're doing and bring it back to the board. So, are there any other comments or suggestions on the trash bins?
Nicole - I was wondering if any businesses are having similar issues, I bet if they have open dumpsters, they probably are so I'm just wondering. Have any of you guys noticed what other entities around town have been doing concerning these issues?
Karen Macedonio - let me say one thing about this facility here on North Loop; it's fairly isolated from other businesses and we are all residential; the closest business is the golf course which is a whole different dynamic but most businesses in town have a big enclosure. The school district has locks on their gates and that seems to be working, I don't know what to do even if we saw somebody. Alex, is there something in your municipal code that we need to look at that would work as far as signage goes?
Counsel Alex - generally you're allowed to put that sort of signing up on your own but yeah, you can reference the state law on dumping or the California City municipal code either one.
Karen Macedonio - OK so we'll check on that I'll run it past you to make sure we're right before we order signs all right so that's three things, we think we can do look at the cans install gate and put up signage those will be the first three things, CB5; Quad Update,
Counsel Alex – I don’t have any new information at this point; when last I spoke with Scott, the plan ahead had been to dissolve this, and I haven’t heard from him since.
Karen Macedonio - OK so we're waiting for a pending second meeting on that, K. Macedonio – Okay so, we’re waiting for a pending the second meeting on that, CB6: .GOV website Update, K. Macedonio – We approve this at the last meeting and I have sent an email and haven’t received a response yet; holiday weeks make it a little tough so, we’ll move this forward to the first meeting in July.
Under New Business – NB1; the audit contract for Nigro and Nigro, Karen Macedonio, they have done our audit for the last three years and are offering us a one-year contract at the same price as last year, which is $10,500. So, what they are aware of is where are we in the insurance claims and how it's being handled with half $1,000,000 that we got so far. So, I personally think it's good to stay with them while we're in the middle of these clients. Do either directors have any comment on that?
No comments were made, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to approve the continuance; motion carried.
Under Presidents Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Staff Reports – Counsel Alex; I've been looking into this admin code, and I rescheduled when it happens to fall on a holiday such as Independence Day. So, I think that the board is entitled to just schedule it as a regular meeting; it does state that Independence Day is an official holiday so that regular meeting would be cancelled. The board can schedule another meeting and just do it as a special meeting at some other point in July, that's how I would handle it.
Karen Macedonio – OK, so at this point, we could schedule it for July 5th which is the day after because that would be the first meeting of the month and there's a lot of stuff to do. This would be a special meeting rather than a regular meeting, correct?
Counsel Alex - if we got a second, I'll comment on the availability of remote assistance if that's helpful or I can just take it offline with director Foley. The state of emergency for COVID-19 expired in February and with it that brought the end of the ability of board members to attend agency meetings remotely without an excuse. The state passed a law which allows board members to attend remotely if they have a specific just cause to attend remotely; one of the just causes I specifically listed as caring for a sick family member or if you've got a relative who's in the hospital. Another is childcare needs which may be the case, and another is attending the meeting or going on official trial for another public agency.
So, if a board member wishes to attend remotely coming in via zoom or telephone, they have to inform the board at the earliest when they know they're going to need to video conference or telephone in and have an item put on the agenda authorizing the board member to do that. The board has to vote to approve the remote attendance however there's a limit to the total number of times the board can do this per year; the final part which may be a challenge for us and that is that a quorum of the board members must still be in person. So, in other words, if you've got three of the members in person a fourth person can telephone or video conference in and you have to have an agenda item to approve that.
Counsel Alex continued to explain how the new state law mandated this (this is called AB2449) then, the meeting continued.
Under Facilities Update – none were given at this time.
Under Future Agenda Items Not Already Covered – none were given at this time.
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – BJ Lindsay made a comment concerning Anthony and his help before the meeting started; BJ - I did want to say that things have changed quite a bit; ever since I had an opportunity to meet with Anthony Meyers and things kind of fell through and we're not going to be able to work together like I thought that we would. During the meeting he felt that his plans had been maybe not as they should have been, but he felt kind of upset about things, so I just wanted to make a comment on that.
Karen Macedonio – Alex, as far as training goes; the only thing we have to deal with is the fact that we cannot go over 6 months; is that where we are? So, we have two meetings, and I don’t remember if it’s 5 or 6 in our admin code.
Counsel Alex - I don't remember what the cap is, I'd have to double check on that. The admin code and state law I believe are the same; they're consistent and there's a cap on the total number of meetings or training courses for which a board member can be compensated.
Karen Macedonio – So, we’ll have to take a look at it and clarify that; okay, thank you. No AB1234 Reports were given at this time. Director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to adjourn the meeting at this time; meeting adjourned at 5:57pm.
