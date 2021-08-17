Place your orders now for the 2021 Eastern Kern Co. Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) drought tolerant – plant sale, which will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2001, at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds (DEF), 520 S. Richmond Rd., Ridgecrest. [Enter at the south (Livestock) entrance and turn left into the last open gate, Gate D.]
Orders are being accepted through Monday, August 30, 2021, by email to ekcrcd@gmail.com. Find order sheets online at www.ekcrcd.org, or pick one up at the Maturango Museum (100 E. Las Flores Ave., Ridgecrest) or Indian Wells Valley Water District (500 W Ridgecrest Blvd., Ridgecrest).
Online (www.ekcrcd.org, top carousel) you will also find a plant list of current offerings with links to pictures of and factsheets about the plants. This year EKCRCD will feature more native plants like globe mallow (which may come in apricot or pink), quailbush, and winterfat, which use very little water and provide cover and/or food for wildlife and pollinators.
You can also order some spectacular non-native, non-invasive accent plants such as Mexican ocotillo, toothless desert spoon, purple prickly pear, and new colors of hesperaloe (“red” yucca). Burgundy and yellow make a stunning display! Old favorites like tough-as-nails Texas rangers will also be available. All plants have been selected with attention to low water requirements.
If you place a plant order, please pick it up from 9:30am-12:30pm on 10/2/21. If you did not place an order but would like to shop extra plants, please do that from 12:30pm-1:30pm.
At the time of pick up, please pay by cash, check, or money order. (Make checks out to Eastern Kern Co. RCD.) All orders are subject to availability at the time of delivery from Mountain States Wholesale Nursery; EKCRCD will do its best to fulfill your order.
For more information or a map of the fairgrounds, email ekcrcd@gmail.com or visit www.ekcrcd.org. Hope to see you there!
