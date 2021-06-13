ROSAMOND – A 7-year old child was killed when the vehicle she was riding in overturned several times ejecting her. The incident occurred on May 30th at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Rosamond.
According to Mojave CHP reports, 35-year old Wendy Garcia of Washington state was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on Rosamond Blvd towards the Edwards Air Force Base west gate entrance; due to the high rate of speed, Garcia lost control of the vehicle as she entered the serpentine portion of the gate; the vehicle overturned several timed and several unrestrained juveniles were ejected from the vehicle. The seven year old was also ejected and sustained fatal injuries; following the accident, Garcia assaulted law enforcement. The officers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene while Garcia was arrested by CHP and taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield on Suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and Vehicular Homicide.
