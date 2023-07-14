CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission met for their July meeting on the evening of July 6th inside the city council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway at approximately 6pm.
After Chairman Dunham called the meeting to order, the Pledge/Invocation and roll call (commissioner Cantrell attended remotely) and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Planning Secretary Reports/Late Communications – none were given at this time.
Under Disclosure of Site Visits and Ex-Parte Contacts – none were given at this time.
Chairman Dunham - So, before we move to public business from the floor, it's my honor to introduce to the community for the first time in terms of us really having the formal Planning Commission and our consultant planner who was introduced at the last City Council meeting. I'd like to introduce Anu Doravaria; I hope I said that correctly and I want to tell you how much we are very glad to have you on and to give us a little insight about yourself; Welcome aboard and we are glad to have you.
Anu Doravaria - Hi, good evening, everybody. It’s such an honor to be back and working for the city and I am an architect and another planner; I studied in California. Let's see, in 2017, I passed real estate school, and I had the opportunity to work with agencies like Scout and Metro. Sometimes I work for a nonprofit as well, and how to do that just has to be known and then I work for almost 14 months.
Currently I am a Professor at the University in India and I do IT part time; I’m now studying for my masters. I just can't wait to do my best and make sure the city reaches the potential that they all know they have; Thank you for having me.
Chairman Dunham - Thank you very much for what you've shared and we're grateful for you and having you here to help bring us this opportunity so, welcome to the world. Commissioners Cantrell, Conry and Welling also welcomed Ms. Doravaria on board and wished her lots of luck and success then it was on with the meeting.
Under Public Business from the Floor – none was given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – Chairman Dunham motioned and commissioner Cantrell seconded to approve the consent calendar as presented; motion carried.
Under Discussion Items – Chairman Dunham addressed the commissioners the continued on; for now, we do this item, maybe there will be another public discussion later for the public to address the Planning Commission on items not on the agenda. Tonight, we are specifically going to move the chief public agencies after we have the public hearing, I will read the discussion item then we will have the public hearing. We will have additional questions to start the presentation.
Under Public Hearing – Chairman Dunham read the guidelines for Public Hearings then he continued with the following item: PH1; Dollar General CUP 23-03 TPM 12518. So, we have a recommendation for this now.
Chairman Dunham – So, we have these two resolutions; Resolution #23-03 (CUP23-03) finding the proposed Dollar General Store project exempt from review under the Calif. Environmental Quality Act subjects to Sections 15301 and 15303 and approving a Conditional Use Permit for the Dollar General Store proposed on APN # 213-110-26 in accordance with the necessary findings and subject to Permit Conditions and Resolution #23-03 (TPM 12518) thereby approving Tentative Parcel Map 12518 subject to conditions of approval for the subdivision of one parcel into 3 parcels. The 3.63-acre property is located on the east side of Neuralia Road of Calif. City Blvd; now I'll refer to our consultant.
Anu Doravari - Thank you so much. So, for the project, I think it's best discussed we can talk in terms of the conditional use permit and the tentative parcel map. So, the reason for the tentative parcel map is because I specifically requested it today. It is also about 3.6 acres, so it's zoned C4; the applicant would like to subdivide this large parcel and we would like to retain the center block, which is about 1.64 acres, and they would like to locate Dollar General and a convenience store on that specific parcel. So, it will connect just off of Neuralia Road at the intersection of CCB.
Commissioner Conry raised the concern as far as traffic in the area, foot traffic, sidewalks and crosswalks and how the project would be done so that safety for the residents in the area is addressed; commissioner Cantrell also brought up pedestrian and traffic safety. After lengthy discussion and concerns were heard, the commissioners moved forward; commission Welling motioned and commissioner Cantrell seconded to approve Resolution #23-03 (CUP 23-03) with additional ADA wording; motion carried, commissioner Conry motioned and commissioner Welling seconded to approve Resolution #23-03 (TPM 12518) with additional ADA wording; motion carried.
Under Staff Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Commission Comments – each commissioner made comments on certain items, presented information, announcements and items that came to their attention.
Commissioner Cantrell – I just wanted to take a minute for the record, to recognize Paul Junkers and his staff for all the work that they provided to the City of Calif. City. I enjoyed working with Mr. Junkers very, very much and for the record, I felt that they provided us with excellent service, and I wish them all the very best in their future endeavors. I would also like to encourage this staff at the this particular point, to always consider the safety of the residents when it comes to how they access commercial facilities on future projects such as sidewalks or central bike lanes or appropriate crossings and of course, all the things that we should be considering as being essential at the earliest part of the projects development. So, with that being said, that’s all I have at this particular juncture Mr. Chairman.
Chairman Dunham – Thank you Mr. Cantrell and good luck in your future and we wish you well.
Commissioner Conry – This question raises the issues I’ve already mentioned earlier but are we definitely very, very early in development and also of course, where all the work and that’s a lot of work, is required that the City Council; we’re talking about frequency.
Chairman Dunham - we have a vacant spot on the Commission due to Mr. McKinney leaving so that opening is for two terms. Commissioner Connery you're one of the spots that needs to be filled soon and commissioner Cantrell you're the other one so if you guys are continuing to be interested in the Planning Commission meetings that I recommend going on the city website to look into reapplying and also see if anybody else was interested.
So for tonight it's been a really good discussion and we're thankful for the improvements with what we've had for the development moving forward I will now ask if there's anything further and if not I'll ask for a motion to adjourn; commissioner Conry motioned and commissioner Cantrell seconded to adjourn the meeting at approximately 7:16 PM motion carried.
