The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Arroyo Avenue and Battery, 15500 block of Sierra Hwy.
3rd – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16000 block of K Street
7th - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Arroyo Avenue
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Myer Road and Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy 58
10th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, Starlite Road
12th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1700 block of Hwy 58
13th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, 15900 block of Myer Road
15th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Belshaw Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of L Street
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 18000 block of Trescape Road
17th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 15900 block of Edwin Street
19th – Assist other Department, Arroyo Ave and Addict in Possession of Firearm
20th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 16100 block of H Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 14300 block of Winchester Drive
21st – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, Del Norte Drive and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 16100 block of K Street.
23rd – Felon/Addict/Etc in Possession of Firearm, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy and Discharge BB Device in Gross/Negligent Manner, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
24th - Exhibit Firearm. L Street
25th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 16100 block of H Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16100 block of H Street.
28th – Occupying a Dwelling Posted Unsafe, 3400 block of Oak Creek Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.