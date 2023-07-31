EAST KERN COUNTY - The East Kern area branches of the Kern County Library have plenty of activities to keep children and teens busy for the month of August; the following is the list of libraries and their activities by dates and times.
BORON - The Boron branch of the Kern County Library holds Family Story time and Craft every Friday beginning at noon for ages 6-11, join us for story time, songs, rhymes, crafts and of course stories; the Lego Club for all ages will be held on Friday, August 4th all day, come on down and build a LEGO creation with us and show off your building skills. On Friday Aug. 11th, Family and Friends board games will be held all day; come on out, see and play a collection of the library’s board games; UNO ATTACK will also be held beginning at 4pm for ages 12-18 years and on Friday, Aug. 25th; its Movies at the Library for all ages; ditch the heat and hang out with us for Movies at the Library. On Sept. 1st, its Family Storytime beginning at noon and Lego Club all day for all ages.
CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City branch of the Kern County Library, we will be having family, story, time and crafts on Aug. 9th beginning at 11:30am for children ages 6 to 11. Family and Friends board games, coloring tables and puzzle tables will be held all day for all ages and UNO Attack for ages 12-18 will take place at 4pm. On August 16th, Toddler Story time and Crafts begin at 11:30am for Early Learners ages zero to five years. A coloring table and puzzle table will also be available. and of course, movies at the library for all ages will begin at 3:45pm. On Aug. 23rd, Family Story time and Crafts begin at 11:30am for children ages 6 to 11. There will also be a coloring table and puzzle table held all day for all ages and on Aug. 30th. Family Story time and Crafts begin at 11:30am for children 6 to 11 as well as a coloring table and a puzzle table all day for all ages.
Mojave - The Mojave branch of the Kern County Library will be having Family Story time and Crafts on Aug. 7th beginning at noon for children 6 to 11; a coloring table and puzzle table will be available all day for all ages. On Aug. 8th, its Movie at the Library beginning at 3:45pm with the coloring table and puzzle table available all day for all ages. On Aug. 14th, Toddler Story time and Crafts begins at noon for Early Learners ages zero to five years. A coloring table and puzzle table as well as Family and Friends board games will be available all day and Uno Attack will begin at 4pm for kids ages 12 to 18 years; on Aug. 21st, Family Story time and Crafts again beginning at noon with the coloring table and puzzle table available all day for all ages; on Aug. 22nd, the puzzle and coloring tables again will be available all day for all ages, on Aug. 28th, Family Story time and Crafts for children, ages 6 to 11 begins at noon, as well as the coloring table and puzzle table for all ages will be held all day long and on Aug. 29th, the coloring table and puzzle table will be available all day for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.