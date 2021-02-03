MOJAVE — Mojave Unified School District governing board members made clear it would be best to maintain the distance learning model through the end of the school year during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board members and district administration pointed out that prolonged COVID-19 pandemic compounded by a slower than expected vaccine rollout made it problematic to return students to in-class study.
“When you’re still suffering from the impact of COVID-19 … we have a lot of considerations,” Dr. Katherine Aguirre said during Tuesday’s meeting. She said a few bright spots are on the horizon, including vaccination roll-outs and the posting of the district’s draft safe opening and COVID-19 prevention plan.
“It is the first step of what thresholds we might look at when and if we start in-person instruction in some way, shape or form for this school year,” Aguirre said.
Mojave Unified School District, along with the majority of Kern County schools, started its school year with distance learning due to the pandemic. Mojave Unified was poised to begin a staggered return to in-person instruction in October when it appeared Kern’s pandemic was beginning to lessen, but the idea was nixed when COVID-19 rates began to rise again.
Aguirre noted that current situation includes the fact Kern County remains in the “purple” tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” or the most restrictive of a four-stage plan governing what can re-open.
Aguirre added that long ambulance response times, distance from solid healthcare facilities and the area’s current high rate of COVID-19 cases all considerations to delay a return.
Board member Larry Adams noted that past parent/student surveys — conducted in October and November — showed at best a 50% response to return students to in-person instruction.
Adams added that the district was now in February, and the pandemic was still ongoing. He said the school year would likely be close to over, even if the federal government could achieve President Joe Biden’s promise to re-open schools in his first 100 days and deliver 100 million vaccine shots in the same timeframe.
“I don’t see any way … I’ve tried to look at as many scenarios as possible,” Adams said. Scenarios could range anywhere from keeping some classes at home while others attend school to juggling lunch, recess and bathroom visits.
Some school districts, such as Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond, had originally planed a hybrid plan, where cohorts would attend school twice a week and conduct online studies the rest of the time. Such a plan becomes more difficult with middle and high school level, where students attend multiple classes in a day.
“It’s not manageable from a teacher’s standpoint and not manageable for young students,” Adams said. “I believe students need to be in school but without the liability guarantees that we were hoping to get from our state and federal governments, I don’t see any way that we can start school on an open basis for this year.”
Instead, Adams said the district should look at resuming traditional instruction in August and “try to get all of our activities and sports back together at the same time.”
Other board members agreed with Adams’ assessment, including Andrew Parker.
“At best it would be a yo-yo effect,” Parker said. “We would come back, there would probably be a spike in cases and we’d have to shut back down. I think the learning loss would be worse than just staying the course of what we’re doing for this year.”
He added it “would give teachers and students the stability to know what the game plan is.”
Board member Brandon Tate echoed Parker’s “yo-yo effect” conundrum and wait until August.
Board member Richard Walpole said “with all the hoops the we would have to jump through, I don’t see it very practical and possible to have in-school learning for the rest of the year.”
Board president Ted Hodgkinson said initially he was optimistic about charting a path to re-opening, but “it doesn’t look like the case.”
Aguirre noted that any return to school would still need to be negotiated with bargaining units for teachers and classified staff.
“Until the state of emergency is lifted or the pandemic is ‘over,’ we are still under a difficult circumstance,” Aguirre said.
Richard Gainey, the district’s assistant superintendent of business, Gov. Newsom proposed a total of $2 billion in grant incentives to districts who offered the option to return students to classrooms. The deadline was Feb. 1, which required districts to post a safety plan.
The funding would provide schools with a base amount of $450 per student to provide optional, in-person instruction for, at a minimum, students in transitional kindergarten through second grade, those with disabilities, youth in foster care, homeless children, and those without the technology for distance learning.
However, the grants are contingent on state lawmakers approve the governor’s proposal.
Lawmakers, school districts and teacher unions have all been skeptical of the governor’s plan, arguing that some requirements are far from being achieved. Newsom’s plan recommends that transmission rates in a district’s areas need to be below 25 per 100,000 people — a metric most areas of the state haven’t reached yet.
Gainey said the first group of students — kindergarten to second grade — would have to be offered in-person options by Feb. 15, followed by the second group (grades 3-6) by March 15.
“There’s still a lot of discussion going on at the state level … that he timeline is just not possible because something has to be bargained with both bargaining units,” Gainey said.
Aguirre added transportation remains another factor for consideration.
“We are a district that relies heavily on transportation for students,” Aguirre said. Developing new schedules and procedures for transportation in order to ensure social distancing between children would need to be devised, which could extend the number of trips to and from schools.
The governing board will consider action on the rest of the school year at its March 2 board meeting.
