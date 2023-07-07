MOJAVE – Mark your Calendars; Plane Crazy Saturday is once again headed to Mojave Air and Space Port; the event takes place on Saturday, July 15th beginning at 10am with a featured guest speaker presentation beginning a 11am. The presentation is RISK Management for Safer General Aviation Flight and is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The event is free and open to the public and takes place at Mojave Air and Space Port “Rutan Field.”
Joe Biviano is an ATP, CFL, CFII, MEI and Commercial Glider pilot with over 8600 flight hours and 3500 hours as a CFI. He earned a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering and a MS in Flight Safety; he has also flown for 56-years and is the recipient of the Wright Brothers Award.
After joining the United States Navy in 1973, Mr. Biviano became an A-4 pilot flying tours in the Western Pacific as an A-4 Instructor. Mr. Biviano pent 33-years at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation as a Wind Tunnel Test Engineer, Structural Test Engineer, Flight Test Engineer and Engineer Test Pilot after graduating from the U.S. Naval Accident Investigation School.
Anyone wishing to attend the presentation is asked to RSVP info@mojavemuseum.org; donations to the Mojave Transportation Museum are appreciated.
