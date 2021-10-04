McCarthy Lauds Contract Awarded for New Laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base
This week, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, awarded a contract for $36.4 million to design and build a new flight test engineering laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base, a project authorized and funded at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s request in prior legislation. This project modernizes test, evaluation, and development capabilities at Edwards in order for the DoD to maintain cutting-edge technology weapon systems.
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement on the award: 
“Edwards Air Force Base has served as the epitome of technological advancements within our military for generations, and this new flight testing laboratory will help to ensure this legacy of innovation will continue.  
“Through this project, the development of this state-of-the-art complex, which is critical to the 412th Test Wing’s mission, will improve flight test activities and enhance recruiting, training, and retention efforts to bolster our talented workforce at Edwards. 
“With emerging national security threats and the increased complexity of integrating advanced technology, it is important for the men and women working at Edwards to have the necessary infrastructure to effectively test and evaluate weapon systems that will help protect our nation.”  
Background:
  • Section 4601 of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (Public Law 116-283) authorized this new laboratory and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Public Law 116-260) appropriated full funding for this project in the Air Force’s military construction account to construct this project at Edwards Air Force Base. The provisions in both bills were included at Congressman McCarthy’s request.
  • DoD awarded this contract on Sep 28, 2021. Estimated completion for this project is Fall 2023. You can find more information here.

