FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
U.S. Hwy 395 Experiencing Delays in Kern County
due to Traffic Incident
RIDGECREST — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to notify the traveling public of delays in both directions of U.S. Hwy 395 in Eastern Kern County due to a traffic incident involving two freight trucks, 12 miles south of Ridgecrest. The California Highway Patrol is piloting vehicles around the incident until tow truck services can arrive to remove the trucks from the roadway. Caltrans is enroute to the scene of the incident to assist with traffic control.
For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.